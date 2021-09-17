Ghanaians react to Kohwe’s death

Entertainment of Friday, 17 September 2021

The late Kofi Laing popularly known as 'Kohwe' was an actor

• Kohwe died on September 16, 2021



• He was reported to have battled stroke prior to his demise



• Social media users have expressed their condolences





Social media was thrown into a state of mourning following the passing of veteran actor Kofi Laing popularly known as ‘Kohwe’.



News of the demise of the 75-year-old actor circulated on social media after he was reported to have suffered stroke a few weeks ago.



His daughter, Comfort Laing, who confirmed the news to the media said her father passed away at his residence in Accra on Thursday, September 16, 2021.



Following the reports, Ghanaians have taken to social media to pour out their condolences as well as recount some fond memories of him.



Some remembered him for his calm composure in the popular Akan Drama series.



It can be recalled that prior to Kohwe’s demise, pictures of him in an ailing state made rounds on social media.



The late actor is known for his sterling roles in the Akan Drama series and the popular ‘District Colonial Court.’



I remember Kohwe during the days of Akan Drama. Always maintaining a calm composure even when angry????????. He paid his dues, unfortunately the system didn't help him. MAY HE CONTINUE TO SLEEP WELL????????????????#Phobia110 https://t.co/XilTabyAW9 — Uncensored Intentions ???? (@EmmanuelTeyeMe3) September 17, 2021

May God keep him. Rest In Peace Kohwe pic.twitter.com/ZGGOeslq3Y — Afia Pokua(realvim) (@real_vim) September 17, 2021

Sad hearing of the demise of the man who in our childhood days used to lighten our faces???? with his diabolic language interpretation in the popular Tv Drama, District Colonial Court????.



Rest well Kofi Laing, aka Kohwe???????? pic.twitter.com/4gaC1RDhXp — Michael Antwi Boasiako (@AMBoasiako_) September 17, 2021

R.I.P Kohwe, the role u played in the entertainment industry will never be forgotten???????????????? pic.twitter.com/PQ7L9yPkwL — ????????¢н ???????????????????????????????????????? (@DJdemBoiy) September 17, 2021

The moment where everyone loves you have arrived once again.

Mother Ghana when will we learn to appreciate these people when they are alive.



Kohwe rest in peace pic.twitter.com/f53auTNqrf — Slightly Used Virgin ???? (@theonlySUV) September 17, 2021

Kohwe was a great Actor. A legend. Rest in Power — BLackArabian LORD???? (@Thompson_Simeon) September 17, 2021

Rest in peace to the veteran Ghanaian actor, Kohwe ????????



RIP Kohwe ????️ pic.twitter.com/YjAPdjGmMj — Maiestas Ⓜ️ You Matter ❤️ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) September 16, 2021

Veteran actor Kohwe, dies after suffering from stroke via @citi973 https://t.co/BIzqunb6yb — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) September 16, 2021

Sad News : Veteran actor Kohwe is Dead .



Rest well Sir???????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/RRNepCsgx7 — Sherry Daniel-Greenfield (@Gr3Sherry) September 16, 2021

Awww,,Kohwe has passed away.may his soul rest in peace.he died on Thursday 16th September 2021. — E. K Mensah (@EKMensah9) September 17, 2021