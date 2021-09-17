Ghanaians react to Kohwe’s death

Entertainment of Friday, 17 September 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• Kohwe died on September 16, 2021
• He was reported to have battled stroke prior to his demise
• Social media users have expressed their condolences
Social media was thrown into a state of mourning following the passing of veteran actor Kofi Laing popularly known as ‘Kohwe’.
News of the demise of the 75-year-old actor circulated on social media after he was reported to have suffered stroke a few weeks ago.
His daughter, Comfort Laing, who confirmed the news to the media said her father passed away at his residence in Accra on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Following the reports, Ghanaians have taken to social media to pour out their condolences as well as recount some fond memories of him.
Some remembered him for his calm composure in the popular Akan Drama series.
It can be recalled that prior to Kohwe’s demise, pictures of him in an ailing state made rounds on social media.
The late actor is known for his sterling roles in the Akan Drama series and the popular ‘District Colonial Court.’
Read the reactions below:
I remember Kohwe during the days of Akan Drama. Always maintaining a calm composure even when angry????????. He paid his dues, unfortunately the system didn't help him. MAY HE CONTINUE TO SLEEP WELL????????????????#Phobia110 https://t.co/XilTabyAW9— Uncensored Intentions ???? (@EmmanuelTeyeMe3) September 17, 2021
May God keep him. Rest In Peace Kohwe pic.twitter.com/ZGGOeslq3Y— Afia Pokua(realvim) (@real_vim) September 17, 2021
Sad hearing of the demise of the man who in our childhood days used to lighten our faces???? with his diabolic language interpretation in the popular Tv Drama, District Colonial Court????.— Michael Antwi Boasiako (@AMBoasiako_) September 17, 2021
Rest well Kofi Laing, aka Kohwe???????? pic.twitter.com/4gaC1RDhXp
R.I.P Kohwe, the role u played in the entertainment industry will never be forgotten???????????????? pic.twitter.com/PQ7L9yPkwL— ????????¢н ???????????????????????????????????????? (@DJdemBoiy) September 17, 2021
The moment where everyone loves you have arrived once again.— Slightly Used Virgin ???? (@theonlySUV) September 17, 2021
Mother Ghana when will we learn to appreciate these people when they are alive.
Kohwe rest in peace pic.twitter.com/f53auTNqrf
Kohwe was a great Actor. A legend. Rest in Power— BLackArabian LORD???? (@Thompson_Simeon) September 17, 2021
Rest in peace to the veteran Ghanaian actor, Kohwe ????????— Maiestas Ⓜ️ You Matter ❤️ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) September 16, 2021
RIP Kohwe ????️ pic.twitter.com/YjAPdjGmMj
Veteran actor Kohwe, dies after suffering from stroke via @citi973 https://t.co/BIzqunb6yb— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) September 16, 2021
Sad News : Veteran actor Kohwe is Dead .— Sherry Daniel-Greenfield (@Gr3Sherry) September 16, 2021
Rest well Sir???????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/RRNepCsgx7
Awww,,Kohwe has passed away.may his soul rest in peace.he died on Thursday 16th September 2021.— E. K Mensah (@EKMensah9) September 17, 2021
Herh dis planet earth no balance koraa oooo... see how people dey share share Kohwe ein ⚰️ news in Gh. Hmmm... akae paa s3 dis man said to the public make we help am recover 4rm his sickness nanso hwen????????????— KobyTuesday_dad???? (@kobytuesday_dad) September 16, 2021
Hmmm...