Ghanaians react to Kohwe’s death

The late Kofi Laing popularly known as 'Kohwe' was an actor

• Kohwe died on September 16, 2021

• He was reported to have battled stroke prior to his demise

• Social media users have expressed their condolences


Social media was thrown into a state of mourning following the passing of veteran actor Kofi Laing popularly known as ‘Kohwe’.

News of the demise of the 75-year-old actor circulated on social media after he was reported to have suffered stroke a few weeks ago.

His daughter, Comfort Laing, who confirmed the news to the media said her father passed away at his residence in Accra on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Following the reports, Ghanaians have taken to social media to pour out their condolences as well as recount some fond memories of him.

Some remembered him for his calm composure in the popular Akan Drama series.

It can be recalled that prior to Kohwe’s demise, pictures of him in an ailing state made rounds on social media.

The late actor is known for his sterling roles in the Akan Drama series and the popular ‘District Colonial Court.’

