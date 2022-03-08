Ghanaians pay tribute to Rab Bakari

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 March 2022



Veteran music producer dies



DJ Rab drowns on Ghana's Independence Day



Celebrities mourn late DJ



The demise of veteran Ghanaian music producer, DJ Rab Bakari, has been described as unfortunate by industry folks and music lovers.



DJ Rab passed away on Ghana's 65th Independence Day, March 6, 2022, in the Western Region.



Reports indicate that he drowned in the early hours of Sunday at the Busua Beach where he was spending his holidays.



Hours before the news of his demise, the celebrated producer had made a post on Instagram detailing how excited he was to have marked Ghana's Independence Day right on its soil.



His post read: "*6th March* I would rather be on ‘The Beach’ this Independence [from the goddam #British monarchy] Day. #Ghana (Yessir! I’m here!)."



Reacting to his sudden demise, the likes of Sarkodie, Rocky Dawuni, D-Black, MzVee, Efya, Feli Nuna, Nana Yaa who are still in shock have paid their respect to DJ Rab Bakari for his contribution to the growth of the music industry.



A heartbroken Sarkodie on March 7 tweeted: "If there’s something we (industry) can’t get over, it’s definitely going to be This very one !!! Like how ???”



Two-time Grammy Nominated Ghanaian artiste, Rocky Dawuni shared a comment on Rab's last Instagram post. He wrote: "Arms of the Almighty. Fly away, brother. We love you eternally."



Michelle Attoh also noted that Rab paid his dues, noting that he will always be remembered for his love for the country. "Am shocked!! Just this morning was thinking Wow Rab you certainly enjoy your life!" read Michelle's post.



Below are tributes to the late DJ Rab Bakari





Rest in Peace Rab Bakari. The first hiplife DJ. Reggie Rock’s backbone to a sound that changed Ghana forever. This man and was one of my biggest supporters and always showed love. My thoughts with his family pic.twitter.com/o8VtiLxxwX — Juls baby (@JulsOnIt) March 7, 2022

Rest well Rab Bakari pic.twitter.com/pr4GCxwmw6 — godfather (@iamedem) March 6, 2022

Rab Bakari ???? Damn life is too short pic.twitter.com/bP2JBLn5j2 — VERY-GOOD-BAD-GUY (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) March 6, 2022

The last picture he posted is before he drowned this afternoon at the beach ???? ???? ????



Oh Rab Bakari rest in peace legend ???? ???? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/KguT0AJmBZ — DKB GHANA (@dkbghana) March 6, 2022

RAB BAKARI! @RabsWorld You played your part. Represented ???????? to the fullest. Wherever you went, whatever you did, Ghana came first for you. It’s sad & ironic you passed on today of all days. The positive energy & support you gave our creative industry will be remembered. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/I2Hh82n9g5 — Antoine Mensah (@antoine_mensah) March 6, 2022

Yo Rab Bakari is gone !!??!!! Wtf!!!!!!! …. This man was noting NICE !!!! God !!!! RIP CHARLEY pic.twitter.com/LUvRBimu7F — Worlasi (@worlasigh) March 6, 2022