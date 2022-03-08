You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 03 08Article 1485791

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians pay tribute to Rab Bakari

The late music producer, Rab Bakari The late music producer, Rab Bakari

Veteran music producer dies

DJ Rab drowns on Ghana's Independence Day

Celebrities mourn late DJ

The demise of veteran Ghanaian music producer, DJ Rab Bakari, has been described as unfortunate by industry folks and music lovers.

DJ Rab passed away on Ghana's 65th Independence Day, March 6, 2022, in the Western Region.

Reports indicate that he drowned in the early hours of Sunday at the Busua Beach where he was spending his holidays.

Hours before the news of his demise, the celebrated producer had made a post on Instagram detailing how excited he was to have marked Ghana's Independence Day right on its soil.

His post read: "*6th March* I would rather be on ‘The Beach’ this Independence [from the goddam #British monarchy] Day. #Ghana (Yessir! I’m here!)."

Reacting to his sudden demise, the likes of Sarkodie, Rocky Dawuni, D-Black, MzVee, Efya, Feli Nuna, Nana Yaa who are still in shock have paid their respect to DJ Rab Bakari for his contribution to the growth of the music industry.

A heartbroken Sarkodie on March 7 tweeted: "If there’s something we (industry) can’t get over, it’s definitely going to be This very one !!! Like how ???”

Two-time Grammy Nominated Ghanaian artiste, Rocky Dawuni shared a comment on Rab's last Instagram post. He wrote: "Arms of the Almighty. Fly away, brother. We love you eternally."

Michelle Attoh also noted that Rab paid his dues, noting that he will always be remembered for his love for the country. "Am shocked!! Just this morning was thinking Wow Rab you certainly enjoy your life!" read Michelle's post.

Below are tributes to the late DJ Rab Bakari

























