Ghanaians must pay more attention to value – Gibrilville

Entertainment of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

American based Hip-Hop act of Ghanaian descent, Gibril “Gibrilville” Mansaray has shared a major difference between how things are done in his birth country and America.



According to him, Ghanaians sleep a little on value “and depend a lot more on old value”. He regards that as a challenge to both the country’s music industry and the life of the ordinary Ghanaian.



“By depending on old value, you become a little more comfortable and that is why you have grown folks in the country still living with their parents or at age 18, they know their pops has a house for them and feel they do not have to go out there and hustle,” he told Kojo Manuel on Y107.9FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe show.



He advised Ghanaians to think outside the box and move out of their comfort zone if they wish to expand and grow. “There is a concentration of value in the wrong place and if it could be brought to the people’s attention that time is value, then in everything they do and with anyone they connect to, that value will grow. You don’t need to concentrate on your family and immediate surroundings.”



He believes with this vision of value and expansion, the Ghanaian will do whatever it takes to get the money and not do things according to their own time, and pay more attention to detail.



“If you know there is a bag of money waiting for you at 5 am, then you will get up at 4 am and make sure you are at the location at 4:59 am to get the money. Let us treat every situation like a bag of money and go get it,” he advised.