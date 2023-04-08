Ghanaians might soon get fed up with Dr. Likee – Ola Michael

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 April 2023

Some might call him a prophet of doom, but renowned Ghanaian filmmaker, Ola Michael, has spoken what he believes to be the hard truth.



Speaking about the struggles the movie industry has been through in the last few years, Ola Michael indicated that if care is not taken the issues might not end any time soon.



He praised the likes of Dr. Likee for the efforts they have put in to sustain the industry which almost died with the skits they have been producing in the last few months.



Despite applauding Dr. Likee and the others, the Neat FM midmorning show host was quick to add that if care is not taken, movie lovers in the country will soon get fed up with the manner they act.



Ola Michael cited the manner the likes of Santo and Judas started some years ago before they left the scene for Agya Koo to come and take over and do his thing till he became a household name and eventually, how Agya Koo was left to hang out dry for the likes of Kwaku Manu and Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin to also become the face of the industry to buttress his point.



He added that some time ago, he advised Agya Koo and cautioned him to be careful with how he was handling the fame and his God-given taken because he has no formal training in that field to rely on, and again, he will give the same advice to Dr. Likee.



