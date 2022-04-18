Ghanaians don’t listen to EPs, albums; they like singles - Yaw Tog

Entertainment of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: Osafo Daniel

Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog has revealed why his other singles don't infiltrate the trends like his hit song 'Sore'.



According to Yaw Tog, the desire of Ghanaians to listen to singles compared to Albums is very low. He made this known during an interview with blogger ZionFelix.



Asking why his other songs don’t hit like ‘Sore’, he replied, “Ghanaians don’t like listening to EPs and albums. They like singles, I got the numbers from different countries, UK, Nigeria, plenty countries,” Yaw Tog told Zionfelix.



Yaw Tog also revealed that despite what some entertainment pundits have predicted about his career, he is still blazing a trail in the music industry.



“Everything is great. Still working. I have been trying to bring an EP out very soon. So I’m in the studio working. I just want to drop an EP every year. You see, it’s also money. I’m getting the numbers from Nigeria. That was the plan, and I’m getting it, so I like it. So as far as the numbers make sense, I will keep dropping. I’m not yet rich, but I’m getting there.



“I feel like others older than me haven’t reached the level that God brought me. And every day, I thank God. Without him, we wouldn’t be here,” Yaw Tog concluded.



Yaw Tog also added that all it takes to create a banger is to cast a simple spell using words of affirmation and courage to seal it in the universe. “Music is spiritual. I would say it is a feeling because I that the song would be a hit. When you have the courage to say this song will blow, it will be done”.