Ghanaians don’t know the role of entertainment in Ghana’s development - David Dontoh

Entertainment of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Veteran Ghanaian actor and television personality, David Kwame Dontoh, has disclosed that Ghanaians are underestimating the power of entertainment in the country’s development.



As the current chairman for the National Film Authority (NFA), he described the state of the arts industry as: “The state of the arts industry today is in a flux where ‘flux’ means everything is in space floating, there’s no focus and there’s no effort at pulling them together in their various categories”.



He shared that, the industry is not being given the necessary push and energy they need to make the impact they are supposed to make in developing this country.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show he stated, “As a country, we don’t even know the role that entertainment plays in the development of the country. It’s the paradigm that we have just thrown away somewhere forgetting that it is actually the key”.



He highlighted that, the mind is what makes the man and, “Our work is what changes the mind and makes the mind fall for any idea or philosophy that makes the world or society take it but we don’t see it as a priority”.



He noted that, Kwame Nkrumah knew this truth, the reason he put culture under the office of the president at the time.



“But unfortunately for us today, the relevance of the industry in the country’s development is being underestimated”.



David Dontoh believes that, if more attention and resources are pushed into the arts and entertainment industry it will help improve the development of the country.