Ghanaians do not value Sarkodie, they don’t know what they have – Nigerian journalists

Entertainment of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Some Nigerian journalists have identified that Sarkodie has not been duly recognized in Ghana



• According to them, Ghanaians need to cultivate the habit of supporting their own



• Sarkodie is currently on a media tour in Nigeria



Some Nigerian journalists have lashed out at Ghanaians for not giving Sarkodie the needed push he deserves.



They are of the view that an artiste of his calibre is not being cherished by his own people; adding that Sarkodie is one of the few artistes promoting Ghana.



The Sarkcess Music boss who is currently on a tour in Nigeria was present at a radio station named ‘BeatFM’ where some two presenters touched on what they described as the ‘Pull him down’ syndrome among Ghanaians.



According to the journalists, unlike Nigeria, Ghana has woefully failed as far as the issue of celebrating their own is concerned.



“Sarkodie still does not get enough credit as he is supposed to. I don’t know if it’s the way the Ghanaian industry is or maybe it’s just familiarity. From the BET’s to the things he has done for the industry, he doesn’t get credited enough. Look at the way Nigerians celebrate their own. Wizkid, Davido Burna Boy and so on. I look at Ghana and it’s not the same. Just look at the song Sarkodie did with Ace hood and he is one of the very few artistes pushing the country internationally. He filled out the Apollo Square in UK. We recognize how talented you are especially what you are doing not just for Ghana but for Africa. I think that our Ghanaian brothers and sisters don’t know what they have.”



Nodding his head in satisfaction after listening to all their observations, Sarkodie in his response said;



“What you have just said would have been taken in a different light when it’s coming from me. It will be seen as dicey and it will be misconstrued. I’m glad it’s coming from you guys and I want this video to trend. You have rendered me speechless because everything I want to say you have said it.”



Meanwhile, Sarkodie is currently promoting his ‘No pressure’ album in Nigeria.



Watch the video below:







Nomination>