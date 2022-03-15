Ghanaians blast Chief of Staff for sponsoring Afia Schwarzenegger’s father’s funeral

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Ghanaians are not happy about what they perceive as the mismanagement of state funds after the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Opare, donated GH₵50,000 cedis and flew in the coffin used to bury Afia Schwarzenegger’s father.



In a series of appreciation posts on Instagram, Afia Schwarzenegger mentioned names of major donors who contributed immensely to her father’s burial.



In one of the videos, Afia exalts the Chief of staff of the office of the President for her huge contribution, both in cash and kind.



“A good mother who provides for her children. Mother of all mothers. What would I have done if I hadn’t met you on earth? By now, the enemy would have torn me into pieces. My mother Frema Opare, I than you. How will my father’s coffin come to Ghana, if it wasn’t for you? God bless you. GH₵50,000 from a woman. You said, Afia, use this to prepare the funeral. May God bless you with long life. Everyone is saying God will bless me for what I have done to my father. I divide that blessing into two and add my half to yours. May God bless your children,” Afia was heard

saying in the video.



This information in the public domain has sparked a huge uproar as people have criticised the civil servant for the misuse of state funds.



Most Ghanaians have connected the contentious e-levy to what they believe is the reckless use of money by someone in charge of state affairs.











