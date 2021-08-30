Ghanaians are quick to accept new acts and kick the old ones out – Dr Cryme laments

Entertainment of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghanaian rapper and “Twi pop” general, Dr. Cryme with real name Darlington Kwasi Agyekum, has bemoaned the way Ghanaians are always in a haste to ‘rubbish’ old artistes and welcome new ones.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Dr. Cryme stated that he finds it very worrying how Ghanaians denigrate old artiste just because new ones have emerged on the scenes.



He explained that some people label artistes as 1-time hitmakers, something he finds a bit disturbing but agrees can happen because that is how the world is.



The 'Kill Me Shy' hitmaker admonished Ghanaians that the level of love accorded to new artistes should be replicated to the old ones who have been there before since, in the natural order, the young shall grow too.



He further added that it's either we show endless love to artistes or drawback from the initial stages in order not to ‘kill’ the artistes' career with unfavorable statements and comparisons when they have gained some recognition in the industry just like it happened to him.



Watch the video below:



