Ghanaians are not into ‘sensible’ songs - Musician implies

Upcoming dancehall artiste, Iona Reine, has asserted from her keen observation that Ghanaians do not like songs that educate.



Speaking in an interview with DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After-Drive show, she commented that a lot of artistes these days are into making songs that people can dance to because that seems to be the trend and people tend to follow them more when they go by these music styles.



“I’ve realized that songs that are jammable are what people like and as an artiste, if you don’t take care, you’ll just keep doing those kind of songs. Ebony had ‘sponsor’, Auntie Wendy has ‘akokra’ and stuff like that.



You may think it’s entertaining but what you’re doing is you’re spoiling the young girls”, she said.



According to Iona, she almost threaded that path but she thought it through and realized that it would be wrong to do such music. She then decided the best thing to do would be to educate young girls to work hard.



Iona Reine is a singer, songwriter, performer and a professional midwife. She ventured into music only about a year ago and she already has eight songs to her name.



Her songs include ‘Soy la reine’, ‘Late Kwadwo Wiafe’ and ‘Someha’, among others, which can be found on her YouTube channel and other music streaming platforms. Iona was nominated at this year’s VGMA under the ‘New artiste of the year’ category.

