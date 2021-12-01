You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 12 01Article 1413979

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Disclaimer

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaians are not celebrating Amaarae enough – Kwesi Arthur

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Kwesi Arthur, Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Kwesi Arthur, Ghanaian hip-hop artiste

In recent times, several industry pundits and artistes have lamented the unsupportive attitude of Ghanaians to the music industry and artistes.

Kwesi Arthur has made no exception and added his voice to the conversation and bashed Ghanaians for their unsupportive attitude to the entertainment fraternity in the country.

Speaking in an interview with Y 107.9 FM’s Kojo Manuel during the ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ show, the ‘Baajo’ hitmaker mentioned that Ghanaians were not celebrating Alté artiste Amaarae’s billboard success. He added that only a few inclusive of himself was appreciative of the singer’s success.

“I don’t think we are celebrating Amaarae’s success, but the people who will appreciate it will appreciate it. Myself, I appreciate it very much,” he said.

“Amaarae’s song is on Billboard hot 100, her songs are above Kanye West and other global artistes, it is huge for Ghana and herself,” Kwesi Arthur added.

Amaarae’s ‘Sad Girlz Luv Money’ remix featuring Ghanaian-American songwriter Moliy premiered on the Hot 100 Billboard global chart at number 80 on 15th November 2021. The original song was released in February and has over 2 million views on YouTube.

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment

Newsleading news icon

Sarah Adwoa Safo

Revealed! Adwoa Safo arrived in Ghana Saturday dawn – Kweku Baako discloses

Sportsleading sports icon

Collage of Asamoah Gyan and Alhaji Grunsah

Two times Alhaji Grunsah has 'red carded' Asamoah Gyan

Businessleading business icon

Railway

Eastern railway line : Financing arrangements on-going with India EXIM bank – Amewu

Africaleading africa news icon

Patrice Evra is a former France and Manchester United player

'We are the monkeys, no one respects this competition' - Evra slams AFCON detractors

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Trades Union Congress was founded in 1945

The argument about which teacher union was formed first