Ghanaians are naturally born bad – Atongo Zimba

Entertainment of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghana’s music export, Atongo Zimba has expressed worry over indiscipline in Ghana.



He intimates that the level of indiscipline is worrying and detrimental to the country’s development.



Atongo Zimba was speaking on Ghana Television when he expressed this opinion.



The “No Beer In Heaven” hitmaker who was speaking with regards to the poor management of the environment could not fathom why people of Ghana dump waste indiscriminately.



“We dump rubbish on the road and every other place knowing very well that it makes the environment dirty,” adding that “we put up buildings at places that we know very well that we are not supposed to build there” citing situations where people put up buildings very close to roads.



“People drink pure water and dump the rubbers anywhere we drink the water knowing very well that, such practices pose threats to our lives; people defecate where they are not supposed to defecate and urinate where we are not supposed to, people don’t do these things because they don’t know the right thing but because they are simply being adamant,” he said.



The musician could not come to terms with the fact that indisciplined Ghanaians always have problems with people who decide to stick to their principles and do the right thing.