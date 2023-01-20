Ghanaian youth are very lazy – Archipalago

Entertainment of Friday, 20 January 2023

Ghanaian Youth time and time again have been described as lazy.



The likes of Kwadwo Safo Jnr, CEO of the Kantanka group of companies and NPP’s Kennedy Agyapong are popular names that have openly chastised the youth of Ghana as lazy.



Occasionally, this assertion keeps on coming but many of the youth have refuted it.



They have described it as unfounded given that Ghanaian youth are in high demand in the Western world.



Justification is because they are paid wages to commensurate with the amount of work they put in.



Ghanaian USA-based Entertainment critic and musician, Archipalago thinks otherwise.



In an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the controversial personality thinks otherwise.



According to Archipalago, Ghanaian youth are lazy and that is his view.



He explained that many of the youth are always on the Internet and social media aimlessly.



Archipalago added that the government can’t do it all hence the need for the youth to create opportunities for themselves.



The “more” hitmaker narrated that he was once a cobbler before he travelled outside the shores of Ghana.



Archipalago also recounted the many menial jobs he had engaged in whilst in Ghana.



He indicated that due to his hardwork and focus, he is now a healthcare professional in the USA.



To him, success can’t be built in a day therefore Ghana’s youth should strive till they make it in life.



