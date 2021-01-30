Entertainment of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Ghanaian women tolerate abusive husbands – Stephanie Benson

Songstress Stephanie Benson

Songstress Stephanie Benson is worried that Ghanaian women are okay with the ill-treatment meted on them by their husbands.



The singer who is married to a white man believes that women are disrespected by men in the country because married women accept to be treated with disdain.



Stephanie Benson said women, in some cases, try to justify the abuse and maltreatment meted out to them by their husbands and thus, sending the wrong signals to their children who also grow up treating women in same manner.



“When I came to Ghana I was shocked about how inept a lot of them were. How they treated adult women was pretty shocking to me and it looks normal to them. It took me a while to try to get used to it. So in Ghana, how women are treated is terrible and I will blame the mothers. Because in African societies, the women are the ones who bring up the child. The men just come in after work, eat and go to bed.



And I noticed that the women tend to allow the men talk to them anyhow they want and usually, they make excuses for it. I see it even in educated families in Ghana. So I think it is up to the women to show that they will not put up with certain behaviors from their men and that will trickle down to (the children). It has effect on the children when they see what is acceptable and what is not acceptable. It is up to us to set the standards by showing them how they should treat women,” she stated on Accra-based Joy FM.



The singer indicated that she is treated like a wife by her husband and expects that every man treats is wife in similar fashion.