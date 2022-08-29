Ghanaian vocalist Enam releases new single titled ‘Alomo’

Music of Monday, 29 August 2022

Source: Cary Sullivan, Contributor

Enam KeteKu Angela popularly known as Enam is a powerful young vocalist from Ghana, West Africa. Her signature genre of music is dubbed “Afro Spiritual” which is influenced by the Hadzivodushis (music goddess) of the Yeweh Shrine in the Volta Region.



Enam is set to release her six-track EP titled “Wuieve” on September 9th, 2022 with the first single “Alomo” featuring Akwaboah dropped Friday, August 26, 2022!



“Alomo” talks about how having an addiction to a person is as deadly as a drug. This EP is her official full-length debut which focuses on the “damages and fixes that have been made so far in my life.” Her gorgeous vocals are reminiscent of a young Angelique Kidjo with tracks ranging from soon-to-be African classics to dancefloor bangers.



Enam started her musical journey from the shrine where her love for music grew stronger when she sang with her great-grandmothers in her early childhood days. With her personal life experiences as her foremost inspiration, her music tends to appeal to the soul of the listener due to its relatable appeal.



“When I realized the truth I just knew I have to stick to my roots,” Enam recently stated in an interview. She aspires to continue her ancestral genre of music and make it available to the whole world.



Enam’s unique voice, thick blonde locks, and exceptional style mark her as an amazing artist on the scene. She has showcased her smooth vocals on a variety of tracks with other famous artists in Ghana and is also a media personality having co-hosted the “What’s Good Africa: Ghana Edition“on Diddy’s popular Revolt TV.