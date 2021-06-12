Ghanaian singers have an advantage over rappers – Sherry Boss claims

Music of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

Although he has been hailed for his talent as a rapper, it has been difficult for Sherry Boss to break through and this according to him is because he chose the path of hardcore rap.



According to Sherry Boss, being successful as a rapper is difficult as compared to singing.



“If you have a good voice, the chances of you breaking through are high compared to an artiste doing hardcore rap,” he stated in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.



“I don’t think the likes of Kuami Eugene and KiDi would have made it this quickly if they had been rappers. It takes a miracle for a rapper to break through. Most hardcore rappers I know had to get singers on their songs before there were heard,” he added.



He asked Ghanaians to give opportunities to hard-core rappers to also exhibit their talent.



“Now if you are a rapper and you want to be heard you need to feature a singer before you can make it. If it is pure rap forget about it. Talents like Lyrical Joe, Obibini and so many others are very good rappers but they are yet to blow because they do hardcore rap,” he said.



Signed to Real Boss Music, Sherry Boss who has songs such as Killer, Nsemfoo, Rap Overdose, Ago Make Am and Fofolafobe is out with a new single titled 'Ehu' featuring Amerado.



His manager Jonathan Kofi Tay of Real Boss Music also had this to say:



“When you know the talent of your artistes you don’t easily give up on them that is what I see with Sherry Boss. That young man is so talented and I don’t intend to give up on him now.”



Sherry Boss has worked with the likes of Obrafour, Strongman, Amerado, Fameye and Jupitar.