Ghanaian singer Doupboy Laska performs at South Africa Menswear Week

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian dancer-turned-singer Doupboy Laska formed part of the list of musicians that performed at the recently-held international fashion show, SA Menswear Week.



The South African-based Ghanaian Afrobeat & Dancehall star gave off a splendid runway show when the models modeled majestically to showcase their beautiful and trendy apparel to the fashion world.



Doupboy Laska, who dropped his EP, Gingerman, recently said he was billed for the show after clothing brand, Influx, gave him the green light to grace the night as a headline performer.



"I was supposed to be on the runway and since it is a big program, I had to perform to showcase my music and let them know about what we are doing.



"I was the main performer and it was very dope. We showed them what Ghana has," he said in an interview with Adom TV.



Meanwhile, Doupboy Laska says his recent project tells the story of his musical journey. According to him, the EP is a mixture of the dancehall and Afrobeats genres.



On making music in South Africa as a Ghanaian, Doupboy revealed “it’s a bit challenging because you have to get the Ghana vibe because I love Ghana vibe. before I record, I try to link with the Ghanaian stuff going on and fuse it with the dancehall but it’s a bit challenging” he said.



Naming his favorites in the Ghanaian music space, Doupboy Laska hopes to collaborate with Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Kelvyn Boy.



Nonetheless, the musician is currently promoting his new single dubbed, Top Gyal.