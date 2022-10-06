Ghanaian record producer Nektunez latest signee on Akon’s Konvict Kulture

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Multitalented Ghanaian record producer Nektunez has signed a managerial partnership deal with Konvict Kulture, a record label owned by American-Senegalese businessman Akon.



Born Noble Sogli, the Atlanta-based music maker shared the news via Twitter on Monday, October 3, 2022.



He showed his excitement by tweeting a picture of a press release covering the news which was published by American-based EIN Presswire.



He captioned the tweet thus: “Only God controls my destiny.”



In 2021, Nektunez made a huge musical impression on the global stage as a song he produced titled ‘Ameno Amapiano (Remix)’ gained viral status.



Celebrities including America’s basketball notable and sports analyst Shaquille O'Neal were seen dancing to the record in videos on the internet.



The song which has Nigerian artiste Goya Menor on it also debuted at number 7 on the U.S. Billboard Afrobeats Songs charts.



Again at this year’s Headies, Nigeria’s flagship music awards event, Nektunez and Goya Menor received the Best Street Hop Award for the song.



Konvick Kulture is one of three major recording labels founded by Akon, the others being Konlive and Konvict Muzik.



