Ghanaian producers creating more projects is the way to go – BillyDray's back it up explains why

Entertainment of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

In Ghana, some prominent music producers produce great tunes and feature artists who perform on them. Considering how successful such projects get, BillyDray seems to have caught on to what’s next in the music space, producing and owning the incredible masterpiece that features another talented Ghanaian artist, BuMan.



Since Afrobeats seem to be gaining dominance on the larger world music market, crediting the genre to Nigerian and Ghanaian artists, BillyDray’s Back It Up is one to make Ghanaians proud.



Signed to Yogi Music Group, young Ghanaian producer BillyDray has released his first single of the year 2022. BillyDray has started off the year right, enthralling his fans and all good music lovers with a beautiful piece titled Back It Up featuring BuMan.



Back it up is a romantic love song that describes how different the love hits when it goes low. The young writer, BuMan’s use of words repetitively to emphasize how he feels when in love is a sheer display of brilliance.



Yogi Music Group has backed the song up with a high-quality video directed by Andrews Nyamekye Adu-Blay.



BillyDray has before his latest Back It Up project had Produced songs like No Pressure, Clinch, Body, Cool Me Down, Distance that features great artists like Chief Kellz, Bombamann, Josh Dre, Teebee among others.



Yogi Music Group is super proud of BillyDray’s accomplishments in a short period and the impact he is making in the music industry, pushing the African sound to the forefront. They are poised to putting quality and originality above everything to project more African sounds and talents to the rest of the world.







