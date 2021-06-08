Ghanaian personalities to attend ZAFAA African Film Awards launch in UK

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: attractivemustapha.com

Some Ghanaian personalities within the entertainment industry are set to attend the 2021 edition of ZAFAA Awards launch in the United Kingdom.



The Ghanaian representative and PR of the awards, Mr Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah (Attractivemustapha)in a post mentioned that the organizers of the awards have extended a number of invitation to media personalities in Ghana to cover the event.



He also mentioned that the main event of the awards is usually what attracts huge number of personalities from across the world, but since this is just a launch just a few invites were sent out to Ghanaian patrons.



The launch is expected to come off at the new Hollywood entertainment hub studio in UK at themes mead, while the main event takes place in November.



The African Film Festival and Academy Awards also known as ZAFAA Global Awards is a highly regarded film event in the UK.



ZAFAA Global Awards last year was held in Lagos Nigeria for the first time in collaboration with Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and is ready to be repeated here in Lagos or the Capital City, Abuja - the Biggest Tourist ZAFAA Global is an African movie forum as well as an Awards from Diaspora's perspective.



ZAFAA Global Awards is dedicated to promoting African movies and entertainment industry to the outside world It is the biggest African movie event outside of Africa, structured as an exhibition of Africa’s post colonial culture ZAFAA Global Awards is already part of the cultural calendar of the United Kingdom.