Ghanaian performer admits celebrating little milestones on international magazine

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•GQ magazine South African interviews Maame Esi



•Maame Esi shares how she moved from giving to songs to writing



•GQ magazine calls her the leader of her generation of Ghanaian multi-hyphenates’





Singer, songwriter, performer, voice-over artist, and all-around creative Maame Esi Essilfie has disclosed she works very hard.



In an exclusive with GQ magazine, Esi Essilfie admits she works harder and unlike other artistes who might disregard them and she mentioned that she is genuinely proud of her progress.



“If she went from having zero shazam listeners to hundreds, it is a cause for celebration," she shared.



The performer talks about her singing life and how better of a writer she is now than she was before adds; “When I first started music, I must admit that I was just running on vibes and I had help with writing music (There is absolutely nothing wrong with that by the way) but I was determined not to rely on anyone especially when you cannot pay them yet or get easy access so I started to do my writing.”



She then went on to say Most of the time she develops the melody of the song before she starts to write on the subject depending on her mood.



“I definitely mostly write about my experiences or what I have learned from people. Occasionally I allow my creative mind to create new scenarios in my music,” she said.



The performer has described her way of success for someone who isn’t mainstream yet.



“Success to me is not merely being admired or celebrated (although it feels great to also have that) but rather making a good living out of doing what you love. Anyone can admire you and tell you how good you are or how much potential they see but their ability to put a lot of monetary value to those words is what I would define as success. Also being able to connect with my whole country as well as the world is a success to me,” She defined it.





