Ghanaian pastors who like 'vawulence'

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Preachers are noted to lead people to Christ and to save them from condemnation by sharing the word of God with them.



Although humans, no one denies the fact that they experience different emotions like anyone else. However, their roles in society helps people who have lost their way look up to them.



Many a time, they are expected to curb their anger and tackle problems in a calm but mature way while in public.



In Ghana, there are a group of preachers who are noted to have an unforgiving spirit and are distinguished for their ‘VAWULENCE’ - reference to hitting back at their congregation or critics as and when.



They attack and counterattack anyone who tries to rubbish their image or what they do in order to put their point across.



Their names are well known for some utterances they have made when preaching in their various churches, fighting other preachers or during on-air interviews.



Scroll below for the list of preachers and some of the fights they have had with netizens, their fellow preachers or on why they chose violence:



1. Ajagurajah









Controversial preacher, Ajagurajah, on a KSM’s show made known that blocking is his hobby.



According to the preacher, he is allergic to nonsense, and therefore if anyone tries to disrespect him on social media, he will simply block the person.



“My name is Block Nation, blocking is my hobby. Because it is my phone and bundle, therefore if you don’t like my message just go ahead but if you insult me, I will insult back and block you,” he said.









2. Kumchacha











Next on the list will be the founder and leader of Heavens Gate Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha, who has asserted that anyone who says he isn't fit to be president of the country lacks sense after he made his ambition known.



Speaking on Okay FM, the preacher noted that it is okay for people to weigh the pros and cons of his chances but not go as far as to say he isn't a good fit for the nation.



“You can speculate whether the preacher will win or not. But when you say I don't qualify to be president, then you don't have any sense.



“If a gentleman like me says I want to contest and I make my arrangements but you utter unnecessary words like 'he doesn't qualify', that's stupid,” he said.











3. Opambour









Another preacher known for his insults is Prophet Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour or Prophet One. He routinely meets critics and detractors boot-for-boot especially when he is interrupted when preaching.



In a video that surfaced in 2021, the pastor instead of saying children said ‘childs’ while giving a sermon in Twi but was corrected by his junior pastor, this, however, got him irritated and he rained insults on the junior pastor.









4. Obofour









Sometime back, the leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour launched a verbal attack on Prophet Adom Kyei Duah while preaching.



Rev Obofour fumed, saying Prophet Adom Kyei Duah has smartly stolen his miracle items and rebranded them.



He spoke with so much anger and described Prophet Adom Kyei Duah as a dog and ugly person who is a wizard at night.











5. Agradaa











Fetish priestess turned evangelist, Nana Agradaa, in one of her many attacks threatened victims of her ‘Sika Gari’ [a money doubling venture] after a lady called on all sufferers to join a protest against her.



In a video that was shared by blogger, Those Called Celebs, the born-again dared to deal with all supposed victims physically and spiritually.



“If I didn't do anything at all, I promoted Satan for 20 good years. I won't look for your trouble but if you look for my trouble, I will face you spiritually and physically. You will face it.



“When we tell you guys to use your sense, you just go about telling others that ‘Agradaa insults people' and that she has gone about her ‘sika gari’ again," she said in Twi.











6. Pastor Love









Last on our list is Ghanaian preacher, Pastor Love Kweku Hammond, the former husband of gospel singer, Obaapa Christy, who detailed how he has "ended the lives" of men and women who spoke against him.



According to the preacher, he doesn't forgive persons who peddle lies against him. For this reason, he performs some deadly spiritual directions that bring suffering and woes to critics.



Pastor Love in an interview on Mama Radio confessed to employing the services of embalmers and fishermen to aid him in bringing destruction to those who dare to speak on his issues.











