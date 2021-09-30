'Ghanaian pastors are doing marketing with their prophecies' - Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has taken a swipe at Ghanaian prophets who are best known for their prophecies of doom centred around celebrities in the country.



Shatta Wale in a tweet on September 29, called out pastors who market their brands by publicly claiming to have death prophesies of key personalities in Ghana.



According to Bishop Stephen Akwasi, popularly known as Jesus Ahoufe, it has been revealed to him in the spiritual realm that, Shatta is going to be murdered on Monday, October 18, 2021, by armed robbers. He has called on Ghanaians and also the singer to pray against this evil plot by his enemies.



But, the celebrated dancehall artiste in response said prophecies are supposed to be in secrecy where the individual is informed privately but instead, men of God are now announcing their dreams to the media space and on social media.



He wrote: "The spiritual realm doesn’t come with prophecies, it’s secrecy. Don’t let any man lie to you No pastor has been there before and I'm yet to meet one, they all doing Marketing. Very fucken country."



Earlier, Shatta Wale made a mockery of the death prophesy from Jesus Ahoufe. He wrote: "Ok I hear I will buy bulletproof and commando dress...thank you for seeing that Sadik want to shoot me in October."



The prophet, Jesus Ahoufe, disclosed the death prophesy of the 'Ayoo' hitmaker on Accra FM.



"On 18th October 2021, something will happen in Ghana. The public should start praying for prominent musicians, those who do dancehall music. I see that one of them has died. The same happen on 18th October 2007 in South Africa, the same will happen in Ghana. In the spiritual realm, I saw that the artiste was shot dead by armed robbers. He has to go see a prophet for prayers. He is a big star, in Ghana when you reveal such prophesies you are attacked. I can see that the artiste, has a lot of enemies, people hate him.



"On 18th October 2007, South African reggae artiste, Lucky Dube was killed, the same is going to happen in Ghana. The musician in question has Charles as his first name, he is very popular... he should be very prayerful else the prophesy of his death will come to pass on 18th October," Bishop Stephen Akwasi told host of Ayekoo Ayekoo, Nana Romeo.