Ghanaian musicians must appreciate award schemes - Andy Dosty

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Popular entertainment host, Andy Dosty has advised Ghanaian musicians to appreciate and value awards.



Speaking in an interview with blogger, Attractive Mustapha, during the VGMA23, the celebrated TV & Radio personality said the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has for the past 23 years shown growth, maturity, and progress in the industry.



When asked about why some personalities do not attend awards events he said that “People have their personal engagements so it could be that maybe musicians who do not attend awards events have different and equally important activities same time.”



He continued that “the best thing to do is for every musician nominated to do a video and appreciate the awards but the problem is immediately the musicians do that it becomes another problem as if they are in the known that they will win.



To him, it does not matter the platform artists are nominated, so far as it is an award scheme they should appreciate and make efforts to attend.



He also stated that it is better to send a representation when one is nominated for awards and that is exactly what he does.