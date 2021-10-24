Ghanaian musicians don’t appreciate when you use their songs for skits – Comedian

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian comedian, Made in Ghana has revealed why he doesn’t use a lot of songs from musicians in the country for his skits.



He lamented in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show that the support level in Ghana is very low.



According to him, the majority of Ghanaian musicians won’t show appreciation for his effort to promote their songs through his skit.



Due to this, Made in Ghana said he mostly uses songs composed by Nigerian musicians.



He indicated that Nigerians appreciate his works and share them after he has used a song from their country.



Unlike Ghana where they won’t even comment or share. The comedian, however, pointed out some Ghanaian musicians who showed him love after he used their songs.



Watch the interview below:



