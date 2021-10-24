You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 10 24Article 1387054

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Disclaimer

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian musicians don’t appreciate when you use their songs for skits – Comedian

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Comedian, Made in Ghana play videoComedian, Made in Ghana

Ghanaian comedian, Made in Ghana has revealed why he doesn’t use a lot of songs from musicians in the country for his skits.

He lamented in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show that the support level in Ghana is very low.

According to him, the majority of Ghanaian musicians won’t show appreciation for his effort to promote their songs through his skit.

Due to this, Made in Ghana said he mostly uses songs composed by Nigerian musicians.

He indicated that Nigerians appreciate his works and share them after he has used a song from their country.

Unlike Ghana where they won’t even comment or share. The comedian, however, pointed out some Ghanaian musicians who showed him love after he used their songs.

Watch the interview below:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

The name of the reckless driver has been given as Kofi Sasa

Reckless Mercedes Benz driver arrested

Sports

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan

I would be glad to wear Kotoko jersey for just one day – Asamoah Gyan

Business

The mini-car initiative is under the Coastal Development Authority, CODA

Okada operators 'reject' government mini-cars, say it will compound traffic situation

Africa

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has vowed to get the perpetrators

Uganda capital Kampala rocked by bomb blast, 3 feared dead

Opinions

Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Minister of Commmunication

Ursula Owusu Ekuful is the Yaa Asantewaa of digitalisation