Ghanaian musicians can put Ghana on the map better than Black Stars – Entertainment pundit

Entertainment of Monday, 17 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Seasoned Pundit, Kwesi Martinezz has advised the government of Ghana to pay critical attention to the creative arts space as he does for football in Ghana.



According to Kwesi Martinezz, musicians can raise the flag of Ghana worldwide than the national team. If only the government would invest heavily into the Ghanaian music industry as he does for the Black Stars.



Martinezz told Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua FM’s Anigye Mmere show that Ghanaian musicians can raise the flag higher than the abysmal performance from the National team.



“The way we spend on Blackstars and football in Ghana. If we should invest half into either Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King Promise, Samini, Kidi or Kuami Eugene. They would have raised the flag of Ghana higher. How can you invest heavily into a team that’s performing abysmally and leave the creative arts,” he opined.



He further stated that Ghana’s investment into the national team does not make business sense.



“If you win Afcon, how much are you getting? 4.5 Million dollars, right? Look at the kind of investment that has gone into Black stars. Does it make business sense? Without music, football is nothing. You can’t play football without music. We’re telling the government of Ghana that they can’t invest in Black stars without paying critical attention to the creative art,” Martinezz defended his cause.