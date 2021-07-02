Ghanaian musicians are the greatest hustlers - Reggie Rockstone

Entertainment of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Legendary Hip-life musician, Reggie Rockstone believes Ghanaian musicians are the ‘greatest hustlers ever’.



Rockstone revealed that artistes in the country put in enough work even with a lack of proper structures, yet they get minimal returns.



He bemoaned how politicians take advantage of musicians during elections but do not invest in their industry when elected into office.



“I mean, the Ghanaian musician is the greatest hustler ever, they put out all that music, all those videos, all the work and all that stuff and the returns don’t even match it but they keep giving it cos they love giving it to you. They are true musicians but the thought of it saddens me,” he said.



“Music is very powerful, it’s therapeutic so they play a major role. Why do you think these politicians run to these kids when it’s election time? They are powerful. So it’s only right that they are set up right,” Rockstone stated.



The Hiplife Grand Papa added, “These kids are putting in a lot of work and in a few years, they should be able to look after their children.”



Speaking to JoyNews, Rockstone advised the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) to effectively collect and distribute royalties to music rights owners in Ghana to avoid being critiqued by musicians.



“It’s a beautiful conversation, it’s long overdue. It’s pretty obvious that there are a lot of inconsistencies and so much going on right now and it’s slowly coming to the forefront so the powers that be need to sit up. A lot of questions are going to come their way and they need to come up with the right answers.”



“Young people are not voiceless no more. They need to sit up because at this point it’s really about getting the job done and done right,” he advised.