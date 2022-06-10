Ghanaian movie stars whose funerals didn't get lots of attention

Entertainment of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

When an industry person is described as one that has paid his or her dues, it means that they contributed their quota to the entertainment industry with their work or vital roles.



For such a character, many will assume or expect that they will be given a befitting funeral if not a state burial after their demise but according to fans who have followed trends for years, such personalities, are sometimes long forgotten even before they are called to the maker.



GhanaWeb has put together a compilation of veteran actors whose funerals didn't get lots of attention despite their impact in the industry.





Kohwe



Ghanaian actor, Kofi Laing, better known as Kowhe was known for his comic roles in local Akan drama series.



Until his death, he battled stoke for years which eventually took him off active roles. However, some benevolent Ghanaians offered support to him from time to time after his plight was reported by the media.



Kowhe after entertaining his country for decades passed away at 75 years in his residence in Accra on September 16, 2021, and was buried on March 2 in a solemn ceremony at Ekwamkrom, Swedru in the Central Region.









Katawere





Actor Katawere born Ebenezer Donkor, was one of the popular and favourite faces on the TV series 'Efiewura'.



His role as the landlord earned him several accolades, many say it was a delight to watch his comic scenes.



This veteran actor who graced several movies passed away at age 78 on November 14, 2016, after battling an undisclosed illness. Katawere was laid to rest on March 11, 2017, at Akyem Takorase with colleagues and family in attendance.



His wife in a media engagement at his funeral revealed that President Akufo-Addo, donated some money for his burial. The solemn ceremony had in attendance fans of the actor as well as some of his colleagues.











Psalm Adjeteyfio





Psalm Adjeteyfio months to his death topped headlines when a section of the public criticised him over the continuous plea for financial support.



This veteran actor famed for his role in the TV series 'Taxi Driver' was nicknamed TT. He was a trained teacher before venturing into acting.



He passed away on April 8 at age 64.



TT was given a solemn burial service at the forecourt of the Trade Fair Centre, Accra on June 4, 2022.



