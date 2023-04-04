Ghanaian model Kwadwo Boadi offers tips to young ones on how to build successful modeling career

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Globally-acclaimed Ghanaian model and businessman, Kwadwo Boadi has outlined some qualities one need to posses in order to build a successful model career.



Kwaku Boadi is one of a kind who has excelled in his craft combining a great deal of passion and dedication throughout his entire career.



He is now an inspirational astute Business Mogul seeking to bring his experiences into big time Entrepreneurship.



Kwaku Boadi's Modeling career began in the early 90s.



He has worked with other renowned designers including Ghanaian legendary fashion designer Kofi Ansah.



For the records, Kwaku Boadi has modelled for Francesco Smalto and also signed up for the Georgio Armani Showroom at a point.



He was also once an insight for the Editorial Vogue Magazine, Italy.



He signed for VIP Modelling Agency in Paris in 2007. He signed and worked for five years.



Kwaku Boadi also worked for Refrigeration Yves Saint Laurent Perfume during a campaign with actor Vincent Cassel.



According to him, in order become a successful model, a lot depends on a hyperfocus around your appearance which indeed matters and count the most.



"Modeling is a competitive industry that requires dedication and perseverance. Modeling jobs can be hard to come by, especially those in high-fashion.



To become a professional model, it’s essential to spend time to learn the necessary requirements of the job. There should be no rushing," Kwaku Boadi stressed as he offered some useful tips.



He added: "Your face and your brand must always appeal to the public and clients to catch interest and needed attention."



