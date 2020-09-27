Entertainment of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Ghanaian military lesbian couple who got married detained, facing court-martial

play videoThe lesbian couple got married in a secret wedding

A Ghanaian military lesbian couple who got married over the weekend, have reportedly been detained and facing court-martial.



In the videos shared online before their arrest, the ladies looked happy as they danced together while their guests cheered them on.



The event led to divided opinions on social media as many asked why such "ungodly and abominable" event will be allowed in the West African country.





