Ghanaian men must learn from Accra Zoo lion and protect their children - Sokoohemaa Kukua

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The 2022 Foklex Media Awards mid-morning show host winner, Sokoohemaa Kukua, has asked Ghanaian men to learn from the lion in protecting their children.



The multi-talented host and entrepreneur, believes that if animals like lions can protect their cubs from intruders, then humans, particularly fathers, must learn to do the same.



According to her, social media was awash with reports of a man being killed by a lion at the Accra Zoo because he attempted to steal cubs from the lion’s cage.



"Although the man’s death was tragic, Ghanaian men must learn from the lion in order to protect their children," she said.



Sokoohemaa Kukua observed that the lion, as the king of the jungle, uses its strength and agility to protect the cubs from intruders.



"It is something to strive for. I will encourage Ghanaian men to follow in the footsteps of the lion. They must shield their children from evil people. There are dangerous people who want to harm our children, so men must be brave and bold to protect their children from these evil people,” she added.



She claimed that children are God’s precious gifts who must protected from evil.



She was taken aback by the man’s bravery in jumping the Zoo’s walls and allegedly attempting to steal the cubs.



Sokoohemaa Kukua is the mid-morning show host for Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



She was recently adjudged the Mid-morning Show host by Foklex Media Awards at the 2022 Edition.