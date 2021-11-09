Ghanaian men advised to marry women abroad

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

CEO of Divine Organic Skincare Limited, Tracy Thompson has advised Ghanaian men to marry London-based women instead of marrying a woman from Ghana and she has her reasons.



In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Tracy indicated that settling with a woman in London (whether Ghanaian or not) is safer than women from Ghana. Her reason is that some are leaving a relationship in Ghana for London and may leave for another.



“Never should you go for a woman in Ghana. How can you leave a woman in Ghana? The thing is men who leave the women here for those in Ghana also break hearts. So after the men go for ladies in Ghana but Adwoa is also leaving Kojo for you.



She's using you and if she finds out you don't have the range rover, Maserati, she will also bring Kojo here. It's a rob-Peter-to-pay-Paul kind of thing,” Tracy revealed.



Divine Organic Skincare is a cosmetic brand that manufacturers skin products for all skin types. She has several products to help give the skin a glowing look.



According to Tracy, skin bleaching is ancient and advise against it. She also spoke on the cons of bleaching as well as the after-effects of this.



