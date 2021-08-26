Ghanaian man sets record, completes highest crate challenge

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Thousands of people worldwide have joined in the “crates challenge” to showcase their balance by climbing crates stacked in the shape of a pyramid.



The challenge which originally started on TikTok has resulted in several cases of injuries.



Participants in an attempt to win the all-new challenge have been left with broken arms, legs and in some cases bruises.



In a viral video, a Ghanaian man in his late 20s has completed what many have termed the highest crates challenge without falling.



The young man who received cheers and moral support from friends while taking the bold step managed to walk on the crates arranged in the form of a pyramid without a single one falling off.



Persons are, however, being warned of the dangers involved in the challenge which has left many wounded.





Watch the video below:









