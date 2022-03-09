Ghanaian man gifts wife a new car as 'push gift' at the hospital

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Husband gifts new mother a car for carrying his child



Husband celebrates wife in grand style



Nurses praise man who bought a car for his wife



It was all joy and cheers at the Tantra Community Clinic on Wednesday when a husband who had welcomed his first child with his wife surprised her with a brand new car as a 'push present' for carrying his child.



In a video shared by Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, health officials, patients and visitors had converged at the entrance of the Clinic to catch a glimpse of the presentation of the ‘whip’ to the mother.



Nurses pulled out their smartphones to record the scene as onlookers cheered the new father for his kind gesture.



A push gift is mostly presented to new mothers as a form of appreciation for the pain of childbirth.



It comes in several forms and shapes. Some men prefer to gift their partners with a car, a new house, vacation tickets, a hamper or cash, just to show appreciation to them for all the stress they endure during their nine months of pregnancy.



Reacting to the viral video on Instagram, Serwaa Amihere sensationally questioned God on when her time will come for a man to pull such a surprise on her. She wrote: "God whennnnn."



Other women described the new mum as lucky giving reasons that her husband was caring and thoughtful.



An Instagram hander, @maltitiofficial wrote, "Aaaww may we meet such men! Amen!"



Another @dukot_array_services reacting to the move by the new father wrote: "It takes wise husbands to appreciate their wive. The rest are just rubbish."



See the video below:





