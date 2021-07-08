Ghanaian ladies should emulate Rihanna and stop fighting over men - Kennedy Agyapong

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Assin Central Lawmaker Kennedy Agyapong believes that the 21st Century woman in Ghana is a bogus woman.



According to him, whiles their colleagues are using social media to market their businesses and making good money for themselves, some women here are using the platforms to fight over men.



Citing Rihana as an example of someone who Ghanaians ladies should emulate, Kennedy Agyapong said she invests time in marketing her designs to the world and that is fetching her a lot of money.



“The 21st Century woman in Ghana is a bogus woman. Whiles their colleagues are using social media to make money, all they use their platforms to do is to fight over men. They fight over who a man bought a big house for,” he told Dentaa.



Kennedy Agyapong believes that a lot of cash can be made from social media and the earlier the 21st Century Ghanaian woman knows about this, the better they can make life for themselves.