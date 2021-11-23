'Ghanaian gospel musicians are really suffering' - Patience Nyarko reveals

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Gospel songstress, Patience Nyarko, has disclosed that a lot of gospel musicians in Ghana are suffering.



According to her, the gospel musicians would prefer to swallow up their bad living conditions than make it public or seek help because they fear public intimidation.



She narrated to host Kwasi Aboagye on Peace FM's 'Entertainment Review' Show how some of her colleagues have had to keep mute over their hardships so they don't become victims of social media trolls, and others who have good songs but birthing it has turned into a catastrophic problem.



"A lot of the gospel artistes are intimidated to the extent that, even when something worries them, they remain silent because they think when they talk, people will verbally assault them. Even when it's their right to retrieve their money when someone squanders it, they won't say anything because he or she is thinking people will insult them should they talk about it . . . sometimes, their songs also remain in their rooms because they don't have the capital to promote it. . . . so, gospel artistes are really suffering," she said.



She noted that the secular artistes have advantage over them citing, "you can't embezzle Shatta's money. He will make noise about it" but a gospel musician can't.



Watch full interview below:



