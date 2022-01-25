Ghanaian gospel music gaining global attention – Minister Yvonne

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: GNA

Budding United Kingdom-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah known by her stage name as Minister Yvonne says Ghana’s gospel music has been flourishing around the world in recent times because of its unique motivational content.



The 2021 Ghana Music Awards-UK Gospel Artiste of the Year said the growth of Ghanaian gospel music especially in the UK was on the rise considering its lyrical content and the massive airplay it receives.



According to the sensational female gospel vocalist, Ghana’s gospel genre has capabilities of enhancing listeners’ spiritual growth.



“One distinctive aspect of Ghanaian gospel is its uniqueness with regard to its lyrical content. We have one of the best motivational lyrics in our songs which I believe enhances one’s spiritual growth.”



“Ghana’s gospel music is really growing. I have performed around the UK for a while now and the audience appreciate our style of doing gospel despite the difference in cultures,” she said in an interview.



Talking about the newly released video of her single track titled “Unchangeable God,” the Gospel Diva said the imagery of the video represented the diverse ways to exalt God.



“I want to empower gospel music lovers through the video, and so the reason for these striking images with well-rehearsed choreography. The aim was to get viewers to feel the presence of God as well as enhancing their spiritual well-being,” Minister Yvonne said.



In May 2021, the UK-based singer, also an army officer with the British Armed Forces, released her single track “Shidaa” a Ga word for thanksgiving. The song featured the award-winning Gospel singer, MOG.



She has numerous hit singles to her credit including “Conqueror”, “Besuka”, among others which made waves in Ghana and beyond.