Ghanaian female ‘plus size’ celebrities who ‘slay’

• These female celebrities have dealt with their fair share of body-shaming and now they are firing back





•They have managed to stay trendy and fashionable in an industry full of stigma against plus-sized women





• They have used their platforms to encourage ‘thick’ women to be comfortable in their skins





Because of the effects of body-shaming and the unhealthy stigma that is associated with being ‘thick’, some Ghanaian female celebrities have taken a stand on being confident with their bodies.





Not deterred by their body stature, these people rock dresses and trendy fashion styles in all shapes and forms.





Also, because fashion has become an increasing avenue to market brands, especially in the entertainment industry, more and more plus-size celebrities are rocking these modern-day styles.





Below are examples of some Ghanaian female celebrities who can be described as ‘fashionistas’





Lydia Forson



In a world full of stigma against plus-size women, the Ghanaian actress has managed to carve a niche for herself as a style influencer.



Lydia always manages to look stunning with her bold fashion statements. From casual to red carpet events, Lydia always ‘turns heads’ by looking effortlessly chic in her outfits.





















Kokui Serlomey













The popular media personality has on countless occasions been captured in classy and chic-looking pieces despite her body size. She has managed to stay trendy and stylish in an industry where plus size women are considered outdated and dull-looking.



Also, she recently launched her fashion line called “Kokui”. The brand caters for plus size women making use of Made in Ghana fabrics, Ghanaian brands and artisans as well as authentic materials.



She makes use of custom-made tye and dye fabric, brass symbols, beads, buttons from coconut shells among others.







Vivian Jill Lawrence













The Kumawood actress is very trendy and keeps herself updated with the latest fashion trends. She is mostly spotted looking all trendy and usually pairs her outfit with a pair of sunglasses. The mother of two has managed to stay classy and shines in her outfit at every event she graces.





Mimi Andani Michaels

















The Golden Movie Awards CEO is one of the few fashionable plus size women in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. Perhaps with her past experience as a musician, she still maintains and understands the importance of fashion.



Her social media pages are flooded with beautiful pictures of her rocking some trendy fashion pieces. When it comes to red carpet events, she doesn’t disappoint.







Abena Korkor

















Asides from championing body positivity on her social media, she also doesn’t fail at looking splendid when necessary. When it comes to fashion, Abena sure knows how to look elegant and classy. Despite her weight and stomach folds, she boldly rocks bikinis and it flatters her body just perfectly. Abena looks her best casually and on red carpets as well.





Sista Afia





















Being a victim of body shaming several times in the showbiz industry, the Ghanaian singer remains unperturbed and unbothered about critics. Instead, she has embraced her body and channelled all her energy towards looking good and fashionable.



On several occasions, she has served fans with trendy fashion styles that flatter her body perfectly well. Afia is a lover of accessories and she mostly loves clothes that define her curves. While looking good, she always loves to show some skin.





Ceccy Twum



The gospel musician keeps her style simple, decent but chic.

Despite her weight and music genre, Ceccy Twum nails every look at every event she finds herself at.







