Ghanaian drum maestro Kofi Emma wins Creative Instrumentalist of the year 2021

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records

Ghanaian talented and skillful drummer, Kofi Emma, has won the Creative Instrumentalist of the year at ACAFEST 2021.



ACAFEST, Africa Creatives Awards Festival is an initiative to promote, appreciate and give recognition to potentials, talents, and creative personalities in Ghana.



The official drummer of Daughters of Glorious Jesus and Ohemaa Mercy was crowned last weekend in Accra.



The drum maestro, Kofi Emma was in the same category as other champion musicians like Dave Jazzi, Affreh Junior, Mizter Okyere, Elome GH, Enoch Owuraku Kissi, Selorm Dornyoh, Prince Sennah, Bright Osei, and Abby Chams.



Kofi Emma is the Official drummer for gospel sensation, Ohemaa Mercy, and the worship trio Daughters of Glorious Jesus.



Watch Kofi Emma performance at Tehillah Experience 2021



