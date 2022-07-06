Ghanaian celebrities whose rifts go beyond showbiz

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

‘Beef’ is slang for banter or controversy between two or more people. Over the years, some entertainment industry players in Ghana have employed the strategy of starting ‘beef’ with colleagues for publicity stunts. This they do in order to draw attention to themselves and most importantly, projects they intend to release.



Musicians sometimes plan and create lyrical beef to boost the sales of songs and albums. For instance, the boss of AMG Music, Criss Waddle planned and executed a beef with Medikal on the bird app to promote the former's newly released single, ‘Take me back’ featuring Stonebwoy. It is also believed that to create attention for himself, elite rapper, Manifest recorded ‘God MC’, a diss song for Ghana’s decorated rapper, Sarkodie.



The phenomenon is not exclusive to Ghanaian musicians, socialites, actors and even some politicians who do the same for popularity. In other jurisdictions, there are calculated attempts to sell brands and stunts are seen as effective tools.



It is, however, imperative to note that not every friction between two showbiz parties is for stunts. There are some parties who do not see eye to eye for reasons best known to them. In some instances though, the public is aware of the cause of the altercation.



Today, GhanaWeb explores Ghanaian celebrities whose beef is real and not a stunt for publicity.



Pope Skinny and Shatta Wale



Rapper Pope Skinny and the self-acclaimed 'Dancehall King', Shatta Wale started out as friends but today, they do not see eye to eye. Pope Skinny revealed in an Instagram video and in several interviews that his relationship with Shatta Wale has grown sour because the Dancehall musician is not appreciative. Shatta Wale however revealed on the United Showbiz show that he has nothing against Pope Skinny.







Obour and Criss Waddle



Criss Waddle has never hidden his dislike for the former president of MUSIGA. Waddle took to his Twitter page to inform his followers to desist from voting for Obour when he announced he would be contesting the NPP primaries for the parliamentary seat of Asante Akyem South Constituency. Criss Waddle described Obour as selfish, greedy and a stomach politician.









Afia Schwarzenegger and Delay



Afia Schwarzenegger and Delay used to be the best of friends and workmates. Their union and work led to the production of the hit television series, ‘Afia Schwarzenegger’. However, today, the duo cannot stay in the same room.



Although the exact cause of their banter is unknown, Afia Schwarzenegger has countless times referred to Delay as stingy, accusing her of failing to pay her some money for her role in the hit series, ‘Afia Schwarzenegger’.



Delay on the other hand has been tagging Afia Schwarzenegger as being ungrateful for her role in her career. The two have been throwing shades at each other, sometimes, without any provocation.









Mafia Gang vs Mona Gucci and Mzbel



It is no hidden secret that the Mafia Gang made up of Afia Schwarzenegger, Diamond Appiah and Tracey Boakye are dead against Mona Gucci and Mzbel in real life.



On countless occasions, the Gang has descended on Mzbel labelling her as poor. Recent was when Mzbel was tagged impoverished by the gang for burying her late dad without glam and extravagance.



Mona Gucci was also not spared by the Gang when her claims of being a US-trained lawyer came under contention.









A-Plus and Rex Omar



While the chairperson of the Ghana Music Rights Association (GHAMRO), Rex Omar started a campaign geared towards convincing Ghanaians to oust the New Patriotic Party out of government.



This move did not sit well with A-Plus as he called out Rex Omar to focus on ensuring his outfit is corruption-free before he starts pointing accusing fingers at the government.



According to A-Plus, Rex Omar should use his position as the chairman of GHAMRO to fight for the rights of musicians and not use it to enrich himself like he’s doing. Omar hit back at A-Plus saying his ‘ADVICE’ has been thrown into the dustbin.







Medikal and Okese 1



Medikal and Okese 1 can both trace their journey to success to the AMG Boss, Criss Waddle. However, they are not friends. The exact cause of their beef is unknown but the two do not see eye to eye.







