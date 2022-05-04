You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 05 04Article 1529546

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian celebrities who will 'nail it' at Met Gala

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian female celebrities serving looks Ghanaian female celebrities serving looks

The world has been reacting to the display of style and glamour at this year's Met Gala which witnessed celebrated personalities adorn in finest outfits worth thousands of dollars.

A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj stepped out in well-crafted outfits made out of the finest fabrics at the annual fundraising gala.

The big question is, which Ghanaian celebrity can slay to perfection and invest in a look that can win the best-dressed at MET Gala?

Don't get it twisted, the entertainment industry can boast of fashionistas who can defend and make Ghana proud on this international red carpet stage and even serve as style inspiration to many.

GhanaWeb has put together potential female celebrities who will definitely 'understand the assignment' regardless of the theme.

Be sure of local designers bringing out their A-game to ensure your favourite celebrity drips in gold at the Met Gala.


Below are the lists of Ghana's top red carpet slayers

Nana Akua Addo - Style Coach




Joselyn Dumas - Actress




Selly Galley - Actress




Berla Mundi - Television Personality




Empress Jamila - Stylist





Sandra Ankobiah - Actress




Serwaa Amihere - Broadcaster




Sika Osei - Television Personality




Becca - Singer






Efia Odo - Actress




Naa Ashorkor - Televison Personality




Salma Munin - Actress




Jackie Appiah - Actress




Nana Ama McBrown -Actress




Vica Michaels- Model




Akosua Vee - Style Coach

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment