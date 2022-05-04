Ghanaian celebrities who will 'nail it' at Met Gala

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

The world has been reacting to the display of style and glamour at this year's Met Gala which witnessed celebrated personalities adorn in finest outfits worth thousands of dollars.



A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj stepped out in well-crafted outfits made out of the finest fabrics at the annual fundraising gala.



The big question is, which Ghanaian celebrity can slay to perfection and invest in a look that can win the best-dressed at MET Gala?



Don't get it twisted, the entertainment industry can boast of fashionistas who can defend and make Ghana proud on this international red carpet stage and even serve as style inspiration to many.



GhanaWeb has put together potential female celebrities who will definitely 'understand the assignment' regardless of the theme.



Be sure of local designers bringing out their A-game to ensure your favourite celebrity drips in gold at the Met Gala.





Below are the lists of Ghana's top red carpet slayers



Nana Akua Addo - Style Coach









Joselyn Dumas - Actress









Selly Galley - Actress









Berla Mundi - Television Personality









Empress Jamila - Stylist











Sandra Ankobiah - Actress









Serwaa Amihere - Broadcaster









Sika Osei - Television Personality









Becca - Singer













Efia Odo - Actress









Naa Ashorkor - Televison Personality









Salma Munin - Actress









Jackie Appiah - Actress









Nana Ama McBrown -Actress









Vica Michaels- Model









Akosua Vee - Style Coach



