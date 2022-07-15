Ghanaian celebrities who were addicted to masturbation

Entertainment of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Simply put, masturbation is the simulation of the gentile with the hand or an object for sexual pleasure. Although publicly most people shy away and frown upon masturbation, a lot of people, especially teenagers and young adults, are hooked on this practice.



Data from Jama network, a scientific research portal reveals that, among males, at age 14 years, 62.6% reported ever having masturbated, while 72.7% of 15-year-olds, 78.1% of 16-year-olds, and 80% of 17-year-olds reported ever having masturbated. The situation is no different for females.



Over the years, the argument on whether or not masturbation should be encouraged has been on the grounds of religion, morality and health. Healthwise, aside from frequent masturbation making people addicts, there is little knowledge on the dangers of masturbation to health.



Religious-wise, most people, especially Africans, associate masturbation with spiritual marriage or possession by dark forces.



To help readers understand the effects masturbation has on people, GhanaWeb is throwing light on the experiences of the celebrities who were once hooked to masturbation and how they overcame it.



Nikki Samonas



First on the list is the beautiful Ghana actress, Nikki Samonas. In an exclusive interview with celebrity blogger, ZionFelix, the seasoned actress opened up about masturbating in the past.



According to her, she got hooked on the practice out of curiosity and added that she would have still been an addict to masturbation but for the intervention of her family and the grace of God.







Majid Michel



Ghanaian-Lebanese actor and evangelist, Majid Michel is one of the few celebrities who had the courage to publicly reveal that he was into masturbation. He noted that he frequently masturbated and most often felt guilty right after masturbating. He said in an interview that he overcame the addiction through fervent prayers.



Majid considers masturbation a sin.



“I think that every adolescent has masturbated before,” Michel told host Bola Ray adding, “I feel guilty about it, I feel very dirty about it…there’s a lot of debate about masturbation being a sin or not but I think it’s a sin.



“There is nothing said about it in the bible, nowhere in the scripture…[but] it is a sin completely.”







Stephanie Benson



Stephanie Benson does not shy away from masturbation and does not hesitate to mention it. She made this revelation on Instagram. She views masturbation as a way of understanding and knowing her body.



Stephanie Benson said: “I mean, I still do it at my age. It is like when my ‘stupid’ husband is sleeping and I am horny, you know… (gestures) and then I sort of get to know my body. Sometimes, I am sure when I am not there – I travel a lot – and he is in the shower, he probably does it, too. I’d rather he did it in there than to put it in another woman.”









MOG



Ghanaian gospel singer MOG is the last person on the list. According to the gospel performing, he picked up masturbation in school and he became an addict. He said spiritual attempts and therapy to get him to quit all failed until one day when he had the urge to masturbate, he prayed a "sincere prayer" and since then, by God’s grace, he overcame masturbation.







Toosweet Annan



Talented Ghanaian actor, Toosweet Annan is also into masturbation. In an exclusive interview on the celebrity ride with ZionFelix, the actor revealed that he masturbates and that there is nothing wrong with the act.



Toosweet believes that about ninety-nine percent of guys masturbate.













EAN/BB