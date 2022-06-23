Ghanaian celebrities who quit showbiz to have a simple life overseas

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Ghana has over the years produced mega arts and entertainment stars who have entertained the country and some other parts of the world.



The likes of Ebo Taylor, Rocky Dawuni, Sarkodie, Abraham Attah and many others through their crafts, have ensured that foreigners who would ordinarily not know about Ghana learn of the country and its culture.



Consequently, foreigners come to Ghana for vacation while others aim at investing in the economy. This has helped promote tourism and increased revenue generation for the government.



For some reasons, some of these celebrities who have marketed the country gained fame for their crafts, and skills, and grew a huge fanbase later abandoned all that fortune and glory just to settle quietly overseas.



Although the exact rationale behind such moves is unknown, it is assumed by many that, most often, some of these celebrities migrate to settle abroad because of their inability to develop themselves and continue producing compelling content.



In some situations, such celebrities get married and relocate with their spouse to start a quiet family. Then there is the case of those who migrate because of economic hardship and difficulties.



This article by GhanaWeb explores celebrities who put their careers on hold to say abroad.



Akua Ataa Kyeiwaa



In the late 2000s, Akua Ataa Kyeiwaa, born Rose Akua Ataa Mensah rose to fame for her impressive acting prowess in her breakthrough movie, “Kyeiwaa”.

Her amazing performance in playing the role of a witch made her the number one option for moviemakers and directors when they needed someone to play such a role.



Within a short period, she became a darling girl in the movie industry for most Ghanaians.



While at her peak as an actress, Kyeiwaa moved to the United States of America (USA) to settle and in July 2020, got married to her Ghanaian-American husband, Michael Kissi Asare. Since then, Kyeiwaa has been missing from the big screens.







Nkasei



The musical duo, Nkasei made up of Naa K and Shy were a force to reckon with when in the music industry. Between 2002- 2006, Nkasei were the most spoke about and celebrated music group in Ghana.



Their song ‘Tuobodom’ won them several awards and popularity. However, this group couldn’t follow up with other selling records and as such, their influence and fame in the music industry naturally died.



After 2006, the once-popular Nkasei vanished into thin air. Later on, it was discovered that they had moved to the USA.



Naa K in 2017 tried to stage a comeback with a gospel song but failed. The duo are currently in the USA.







Kontihene



Ghanaian rapper and singer, Kontihene was an A-list artist in the early and mid-2000s. He became very popular and yielded much influence in the music industry. His hit singles, ‘Aketesia’, ‘Asesa’, ‘Madanfo pa beko’ and many others established him as a household name in Ghana’s entertainment industry.



In 2008, Kontihene decided to relocate abroad, abandoning his career as a musician in the process. Obviously, staying outside did not help him as the singer tried a comeback in 2015 with his song, ‘d3d33d3’ featuring Yaa Pono and Fanti rapper, Pappy Kojo.



‘D3d33d3’ compared to other songs released during the same time was relatively a failure. Although Kontihene is now staying in Ghana, he lives in the shadows of his past glory.







FBS



FBS was one of the defining music groups in the early 2000s. The group made of three men were known for their hit songs and their energetic stage performance and dance moves.



Their hit song, “Oluman boogie” gained massive airplay across the country, and they were billed to perform on most major programs in the country.



In 2005, the trio literally vanished from the music scene and moved to settle in the USA. In 2012, two out of the three singers returned to Ghana and released a single dubbed ‘pay as you go’.



However, they were unable to reach the earlier heights they attained. After that single was released, the group went “underground” again, and till now, not much has been heard about them.







The celebrities stated above are not the only ones. Some notable mentions include Sonny Achiba, Stella Dugan, Madfist, Ex-doe, Ama Boahemaa and T Blaze.



