Ghanaian celebrities who own mansions

The celebrities on this list have been a significant source of inspiration and encouragement to their many followers. Not only do they encourage their followers to chase their dreams in life through how they passionately exhibit their skills in their respective sectors, but they also teach their followers to pursue wealth and property generations.



This is because, unlike some celebrities who beg for a living when they are on retirement, the celebrated persons on this list have secured a comfortable life for themselves through investment, building for retirement and saving money for a hard day.



GhanaWeb focuses on Ghanaian celebrities with the most extravagant houses.



Asamoah Gyan



Asamoah Gyan was the captain of Ghana’s senior male soccer team, the Black Stars. He also had a sterling career in Europe and in South Arabia. Asamoah Gyan, popularly known as Baby Jet is the proud owner of a $3 million mansion named Basilica de Baby Jet located at Weija.







Safo Kantanka Jr.



Safo Kantanka Jr. is the son of Ghanaian engineer and evangelist, Safo Kantanka. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kantanka Motors. This young CEO is also the owner of a multi-million-dollar mansion. In an interview with famous blogger, Zionfelix, Safo Kantanka Jr revealed that his mansion is valued at over $2 million.







Jackie Appiah



Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah is currently trending because footage of her mansion at Trassaco went viral on the internet. Although the exact cost of the mansion is unknown, some realtors believed the mansion is a little over $1.5 million.







Shatta Wale



Shatta Wale, Ghana’s self-acclaimed ‘Dancehall King’ is one of the few Ghanaian celebrities with a magnificent house. In a Facebook live, the ‘On God’ singer toured his mansion estimated at $500,000. Shatta Wale’s mansion was gifted to him by Zylofon Media. The house was a benefit attached to his business deal with Zylofon Media.







Bisa Kdei



Bisa Kdei is one of the most silent but richest singers in the country. The ‘Mansa’ singer is the proud owner of a $300,000 mansion. The singer unveiled his mansion in a social media video while he called on fans to pursue their dream.



“I put my mansion on display on social media to inspire my fans because people have been on my neck criticizing the kind of songs I do,” he said in an interview.







Sarkodie



Ghana’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie is also the owner of a plush mansion in Ghana. The rapper’s mansion is located in the celebrity village, an elite area at Spintex, a suburb of the Greater Accra Region.







Nana Ama McBrown



Nana Ama McBrown is arguably one of the highest-earning actresses in the industry. She is the brand ambassador for many companies and products. She is a TV presenter and a YouTuber.



McBrown is also the owner of a luxury mansion. Recently, the Despite Media crew visited her in her mansion to pray for her for a speedy recovery.







