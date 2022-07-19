Ghanaian celebrities who hide their children from the spotlight

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Menaye confirms birth of her second child



Naa Ashorkor hides the identity of her boys



Nadia Buari flaunts 'faceless' daughters online



There are a host of Ghanaian celebrities who simply want their kids to live as anonymous as possible. This only means that they will go the extra mile to keep their faces from the press.



Information on such kids is scanty. The only time you will come across news on them might be the pregnancy photos of their mothers or the year in which they were born.



A host of popular Ghanaian personalities have managed to hide their children from the public eye based on the reasons best known to them while others have social media accounts for their children that do not only show their faces but chronicle their daily activities.



GhanaWeb has put together a list of celebrities who have been able to 'hide' their children.





Menaye Donkor Muntari









In September 2021, Menaye, the wife of Ghanaian footballer, Sulley Ali Muntari, confirmed in an interview on GhOne that they had welcomed their second child.



"I did not intentionally hide it. But I think this time around, I just wanted to enjoy my family. I wanted peace of mind...Sometimes when you post the maternity pictures, there is that kind of pressure and I was not in the frame of mind for any of that."



Most Ghanaians only know of the couple's first child, Jamal Krasie Muntari born in 2015. However, his images are not flaunted on social media except on special occasions. Even with that, the face of the said child is not displayed.



According to sources, Menaye had a baby girl whose name is not known.





Roselyn Ngissah









Actress Roselyn Ngissah back in 2018 shared her baby bump photo with a message that read: "Very soon... My pregnant self...."



The mother of one has since kept any further details of her child a secret, with little or no hint about being a mother.



Perhaps this actress doesn't want her child to have her life, one that cannot be hidden from the press.



Naa Ashorkor









This actress and media personality has two sons whose identities are not known.



Naa Ashorkor only confirmed the birth of her children through her social media platforms and has since then lived her life with little or no information on her family.



Again, Naa hardly shares photos of her husband, Ahuma Cabutey Adodoadji, unlike some female personalities who love to flaunt their partners.



Nadia Buari









Nadia Buari has intentionally kept her children and partner's face off of social media but continues to share photos and videos of them.



Nadia has four children in total - twins born in 2015, followed by the second daughter who was welcomed in 2017, and then the last born in 2018.



The girl-mum is very vigilant about keeping her children's faces private.





Mina Lawani









Popular known as Minalyn, the makeup artist is the long-time girlfriend of blogger, Zionfelix.



They welcomed their first child, Baby Paxpam, earlier this year and have since kept her identity a secret.



The toddler, however, has an Instagram account that shares her photos and videos without her face.



