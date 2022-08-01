Ghanaian celebrities who had babies 6 months after their marriage

Entertainment of Monday, 1 August 2022

In most parts of the world, especially in Africa, giving birth or getting pregnant before marriage is considered an abominable deed.



In the olden days, women who gave birth out of wedlock were made outcasts and stigmatized.



Men who impregnated women without marrying them were punished and their families shamed.



Even now, in the 21st century, where there is advancement in knowledge and civilization, not everyone wants to give birth out of wedlock because of the stigmatization and mockery associated with it.



People who get pregnant and give birth before marriage are given derogatory names like "born-one", "second-hand", "used plate" and many others.



The immediate effects of this situation are the rise in abortions, the death of women, and the destruction of wombs associated with the aborting of babies.



Things appear to have changed. Some people accept responsibility and in many cases, marry women they impregnate even before they give birth. The spotlight has mostly been put on celebrities and when they give birth a few months after marriage, a conversation is engendered as to whether there existed a pregnancy before the marriage considering that pregnancy is supposed to last for nine months.



Nonetheless, there are health reasons for premature childbirth.



GhanaWeb brings you the list of Ghanaian celebrities who gave birth six months into their marriages.



This is not to raise questions and suspicions about the celebrities on the list, but rather it is meant to encourage women and people who probably find themselves under societal pressure for such a condition.



Becca



Ghanaian songstress, Becca is married to Daniel Tobi Sanni, an accomplished Nigerian banker and music executive. The duo got married on August 18, 2018.



On February 5, 2019, they welcomed their first baby and shared the news on social media.



Becca gave birth just six months into their union. This is contrary to the normal 9-month period for humans.











Kwaw Kese



The Mad Time rapper, Kwaw Kese, got married to Doris Kyei Baffour, an actress from the famous Ghanaian television series 'Efiewura' in April 2016. In October 2016, the duo had their first child.









Stonebwoy



The Dancehall artiste married Dr Louisa Ansong in June 2017. By January 2018, the couple had welcomed their first child, meaning they gave birth within six months.









John Dumelo



The popular Ghanaian actor and politician, John Dumelo, married his beautiful wife, Gifty Mawunya Nkronu, on May 12, 2018, and in October 2018 welcomed their son.



This means Dumelo’s wife gave birth after five months of marriage and the actor himself confirmed recently in an interview that Gifty was pregnant before they married.









