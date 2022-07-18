Entertainment of Monday, 18 July 2022

Statistics from numerous research studies have proven that pornography and pornographic movies are arguably the most searched-about content on the internet.



Literally speaking, on a daily basis, millions of internet users visit adult websites. According to data from Statista, a website that measures the traffics of websites, the top 3 porn sites in the world receive a combined 5.81 billion website visits per month.



The graphic nature and powerful imagery from pornographic scenes make such movies highly addictive. It is therefore not surprising that many people, both men and women, are caught in the trap of internet porn and find themselves helplessly addicted to such adult content.



Aside from being addicted to watching such explicit content, some negative effects of pornography on viewers are uncontrollable lust, an inability to experience true sexual intimacy in marriage, and often intense feelings of guilt and despair.



The truth is that accounts from former addicts of pornography have revealed that breaking away from the behavior is very difficult and challenging. This is not to say it is not possible.



GhanaWeb is sharing with you the stories of some Ghanaian celebrities who admitted to watching porn and how exactly they came out of it.



Yaw Siki



Former Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Yaw Siki admitted to watching and being an addict to pornography but was totally saved by Jesus Christ after he surrendered his life.



In an exclusive interview on Citi FM’s Traffic Avenue, the former Highlife artiste revealed that he was into promiscuity and other sexual immoral behaviours from which he wrote songs like ‘Wope Dodo’.



According to him, after he survived a fatal accident on April 15, 2013, on the Tema-Motorway, he gave his life to Jesus Christ and prayed about it.



“There were some habits and sexual immoral stuff such as pornography that I was addicted to and because I was addicted to it, I was writing songs like ‘Wope Dodo’. The more I watched pornography, the more I wrote songs like that and the more it made me practice stuff like that because I had to practice what I was preaching,” he explained.







Majid Michel



Second on the list is Ghanaian-Lebanese actor and evangelist, Majid Michel. He publicly opened up about his addictions briefly after he became a committed born-again Christian.



In a one-on-one interview with ace media personality, Bola Ray, the actor revealed that he was into masturbation, watching pornography, alcoholism and the use of illicit drugs.



The evangelist spoke about how he was gripped with guilt anytime he engaged in these acts. Touching on how he overcame pornography and masturbation, he said that, he broke free from his addictions through fervent prayers.







MOG



In an exclusive interview with Ama.K. Abebrese, gospel artiste, MOG revealed how he fought masturbation and pornography addiction.



According to him, these practices made him guilty and as such, he wanted to quit.



He said spiritual attempts and therapy to get him to quit all failed until one day when he had the urge to masturbate, he prayed a "sincere prayer" and since then, by God’s grace, he overcame masturbation.











