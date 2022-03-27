You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 03 27Article 1500428

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 March 2022

Ghanaian celebrities mourn with Vicky Zugah at her late mum’s funeral

Martha Ankomah, Gloria Sarfo, Kalsoume Sinare, Prince David Osei and many others were at the funeral play videoMartha Ankomah, Gloria Sarfo, Kalsoume Sinare, Prince David Osei and many others were at the funeral

The final funeral rites of Vicky Zugah’s mother was held on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

It took place at the Madina Social Welfare in Accra.

Vicky sadly announced the demise of her mother, Madam Beatrice Adzo Patu, a few months ago.

On Saturday morning, a memorial service was held for her.

The Ghanaian actress and television personality shed tears when her mother was taken to the cemetery.

Some Ghanaian celebrities attended the solemn event to commiserate with her.

Martha Ankomah, Gloria Sarfo, Kalsoume Sinare, Prince David Osei and many others were spotted at the funeral.

