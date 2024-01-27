Ghanaian celebrities don’t slay on red carpets anymore, Nigerians are far gone - Victoria Lebene

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Ghanaian actress Victoria Lebene has urged her fellow celebrities to be more deliberate in how they dress and present themselves on red carpets at events.



In an interview with blogger Zionfelix, she reminisced on how red-carpet events used to be and why celebrities participated in them.



"It's industry. We all need to look beautiful anyway because it helps us to maintain our niche, our standard, and our class. Showbiz is not easy. It's a good job. It entertains people, it educates people. So you need to play the part," she said.



She lamented the decline in standards of red carpet events in Ghana and attributed it to a lack of uniqueness among Ghanaian celebrities and challenged them to do better.



"We don't have our niche. Ghanaians don't have their niche. We don't have our niche with style. I'm not here to attack anyone. It's all of us. We need to up our game," she said.



Victoria Lebene, who hosted the Golden Movie Awards Red carpet in 2019, and was one of the red carpet hosts at the 3Music Awards 2022 advised celebrities in Ghana to be more creative and original when they attend red carpet events. She praised Nigerian celebrities for bringing their A-game on the red carpet and encouraged Ghanaian celebrities to follow suit.



"When you're doing it, you're doing it right. Look at the Nigerians on the red carpet, they bring their A-game. But we're a bit hesitant. Let's bring out our x-factors. Let's do it differently.



"Creative arts is about showcasing culture, design, creativity, artistry, acoustic things. It's taking us back to our roots. We need to go back to our roots," she stressed.



