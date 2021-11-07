Ghanaian artistes refused to pick GMA USA citations but will run for Dr UN’s awards - MzGee

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Artistes refuse to go for Ghana Music Awards USA citations



• Artistes ignore MzGee and organiser's message to come for their citations



• MzGee stands on her ground that no artiste can say they didn’t receive a message from her



TV personality, Mzgee, has said that Ghanaian artistes have refused to pick up a citation from Ghana Music Awards USA but will run and go for Dr UN’s fake award.



She mentioned Ghanaian artistes will run helter-skelter for Dr UN’s award but refuse to come for their citations after being honoured at the Ghana Music Awards USA some few weeks ago.



“If it was Doctor UN, you people would be running a helter-skelter to go and collect the awards, no wonder you saw what happened at the end of the day,” She said.



According to her, the Ghana Music Awards USA board wants nominated artistes to be recognized, hence a reason citations were made for them.



“Recently the Ghana Music Awards USA nominated some of your favourites for the awards scheme, now they thought that once you have been nominated, the board said that you are good enough to receive a nomination. There should be something that you hold on to show that you’ve been nominated. So, they decided to create a citation.”



She added that coordinators and those in charge of the Ghana Music Awards USA have sent messages to some artistes who were nominated for the Awards to come for their citations but some read their messages and didn’t revert.



“As country reps for the awards I decided to send messages. None of your favs can tell me they did not receive messages from me, none of them cannot say they did not receive messages from some of the coordinators and those who were in charge of inviting them to come and pick citation k3k3 ooo, they didn’t honour that.” she supposed.



MzGee added that no artiste can say they have not been sent messages.



“Some of them read messages they didn’t respond to, me I said it anyone can come and say they didn’t receive messages from me or they didn’t receive from the team or they didn’t hear mpo that they have been nominated for Ghana Music Awards USA to be precise.”



